Wheeling Police Department Seeking Officers

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department is currently seeking applications for the position of probationary police officers. The deadline to apply is March 8, 2020, with the Civil Service Exam taking place on Saturday, March 21.

Applicants must pass a physical and written test, a polygraph exam, and a criminal background check.

They also must be 18-40 years old and live within a 45-mile radius of Police Headquarters.

The City of Wheeling will incentivize West Virginia certified police officers who apply and pass all employment requirements with an $8,000 sign-on bonus.

Those interested can fill out an application online at wheelingwv.gov/policejobs or in person at the city’s Human Resources Department – 1500 Chapline Street – Room 301.