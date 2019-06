The Wheeling Police Department is hosting a weekend of free safety events.

Tomorrow you can head over the Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack’s parking lot from 10 -1.

There will be a free car seat safety checkpoint and the Wheeling PD will be teaching about “VIN etching” – a technique to deter criminals from stealing your car.

The event also features a new community engagement initiative called “Pops with Cops.” Zigenfelder’s will provide free popsicles for the social outing with WPD.