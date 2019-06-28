Wheeling Police looking for wanted man

Shawn Brookins fled from WPD after a traffic stop in a parking lot at 1 North Front Street on Wheeling Island around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Brookins fled from police going north and was last seen in the area of North Front Street and Indiana Street.

A second person, Demarcus Hockett, 29 of Columbus was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, fugitive from justice and possession with intent to deliver.

He was also wanted in Belmont County, Ohio for failure to appear in court. He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

Any information the public has, please call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.