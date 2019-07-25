Wheeling Police to co-host a ‘bike rodeo’ this weekend

The Wheeling Police Department, along with Bike Wheeling and AAA East Central will be co-hosting a “Bike Rodeo” this Saturday, July 27. The free event will take place from 9 a.m. to Noon at Wheeling Island Casino’s parking lot.

The rodeo will consist of free bicycle checks, helmet fittings, information on bike riding safety, a bike expo and a road ride. Participants will need to bring their bike, a helmet and a parent/guardian. Free helmets and bicycles will be raffled.



The event will also feature a community engagement initiative called “Pops with Cops.” Zigenfelder’s will provide free popsicles for the social outing with Wheeling PD.