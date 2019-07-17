Wheeling public safety building may replace vacant warehouse

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Talks of a new public safety building in Wheeling have been ongoing for almost two years. Many different site locations were up for discussion,

but the vacant industrial property on 19th and Jacob Street seems to be the most economically efficient.

This essential undertaking will create a three acre parcel of land, centrally located within city limits. The plan includes purchasing the property,

demolishing the existing warehouse, environmental remediation, and erecting a new building.

The total cost of construction would be about $14.5 million.

Construction blueprints yield a new, one-story, 52 thousand square-foot building. This location is ideal for fire and police response, with plenty of street room, parking, and proximity to vital highways. However, city council still needs to officially accept this site as the public safety building’s location.