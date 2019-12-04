Wheeling Symphony on Ice tomorrow!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A longstanding tradition in the Ohio Valley returns Thursday night to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. ​

Presented by Main Street Bank, the Wheeling Symphony on Ice will draw thousands, so get your tickets now!​

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will be joined by a choir comprised of 350 students from local schools, figure skaters from the Wheeling and Pittsburgh skate clubs, and a few former U.S. National Team figure skaters.​

We’re very excited to jump in and help. It turns out that five years later it has turned back into a great community event, so we’re just very proud to support it and get it started every year. The symphony does a fantastic job they take it off. They do all of the work. They do everything. We’re just proud to be a part of it. Rich Lucas, President, Main Street Bank

It’s a great way for families to come together and enjoy the start of the holiday season. There are so many local residents part of the performance either as a skater as a singer, and our world class musicians in Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, there’s something for everyone. John Devlin, Music Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

Tickets are available at the box office or on wheelingsymphony.com​. T

he Wheeling Symphony on Ice is happening at Wesbanco Arena, Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m.