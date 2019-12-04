Wheeling Symphony on Ice tomorrow!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A longstanding tradition in the Ohio Valley returns Thursday night to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.
Presented by Main Street Bank, the Wheeling Symphony on Ice will draw thousands, so get your tickets now!
The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will be joined by a choir comprised of 350 students from local schools, figure skaters from the Wheeling and Pittsburgh skate clubs, and a few former U.S. National Team figure skaters.
We’re very excited to jump in and help. It turns out that five years later it has turned back into a great community event, so we’re just very proud to support it and get it started every year. The symphony does a fantastic job they take it off. They do all of the work. They do everything. We’re just proud to be a part of it.Rich Lucas, President, Main Street Bank
It’s a great way for families to come together and enjoy the start of the holiday season. There are so many local residents part of the performance either as a skater as a singer, and our world class musicians in Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, there’s something for everyone.John Devlin, Music Director, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra
Tickets are available at the box office or on wheelingsymphony.com. T
he Wheeling Symphony on Ice is happening at Wesbanco Arena, Thursday, December 5 at 7:00 p.m.