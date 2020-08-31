Wheeling Symphony Orchestra announces big things for Labor Day Weekend concert

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The seats may be empty this year but the show goes on! There is still enjoyment to be had even as we go through this unsettled time. And a performance to remember is happening in a unique way this year on Labor Day Weekend 2020.

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra has just announced they will broadcast their annual Labor Day program, “Music Under the Stars,” live on TV and online! You can watch the concert safely from your home or you can enjoy it at Oglebay park where they will perform. Of course, there is plenty of room to social distance there! The show will feature a guest vocalist and an amazing lineup of favorites.

Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, John Devlin, told 7News “amazing music we have patriotic tunes, Broadway, some opera because we are bringing in a fantastic soprano soloist named Bridgette Gan who is going to wow the audience we are sure with all sorts of types of musical selections, down by the lake here at Oglebay we are going to put up a tower of speakers so people can spread out, be socially distanced, and enjoy the music plus we are going to have fireworks right at the end of the concert that I think is going to be a great way to close the evening.”

“Music Under the Stars” will happen at Oglebay and be live on the MyOhioValley TV channel and streaming online at wtrf.com on Sunday, September 6th at 7:30 PM. With so many ways to see it, don’t miss it!

The concert is free but if you’re able to donate you can call during the show (they’ll have a number on the screen), since they were faced with many cancellations due to the virus.