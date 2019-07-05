Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s July 4th performance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Fourth of July in the Ohio Valley has been filled with endless activities, with more scheduled into the weekend.

On Fourth of July evening, a special performance by The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra took place at Heritage Port, with fireworks immediately afterwards.

It was a free concert for the community, as part of their 90th season kickoff tour! Entitled the 2019 Celebrate America Tour, the first show along the riverfront tonight featured a guest conductor, as well as guest artist Gary Mauer, who has several Broadway credits.

Symphony General Manager, Bryan Braunlich, was delighted to host this concert.

“Having the Wheeling Symphony as a part of the community is such an important part of the identity of Wheeling, for a town of our size, to have these caliber of musicians up there to play for all of the community for this free concert, it’s such a blessing and a wonderful thing to be here,” he shared.

There are more shows coming up on the Orchestra’s tour. They will make stops in Weirton, Clarksburg, and finish the tour in the Canaan Valley.

Here is the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra’s website events page which has details on their upcoming shows!