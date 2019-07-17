Wheeling tackles crime more effectively

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Often, cities are faced with the inability to properly remove public nuisances altogether. Like that of residential properties, which may have illegal activities taking place there on a daily basis. The city of Wheeling is attempting to effectively combat and rid the community of these problems, and the dangers they pose on local neighborhoods.

Article 550, regarding abatement of public nuisances, such as drug and gang houses, and other disorderly premises, was enacted today at a public hearing in Wheeling. With the public hearing part of the city council meeting, the article was passed with fervor.

The chief of police proposed the ordinance, which has proven successful in other West Virginia cities. And, once there haven been multiple arrests and documented felonies in an area, the police department can start legal procedures to remove the disorderly individuals. Essentially, the police chief and city attorney work with the municipal court system to go through this process. Property renters and owners are subject to the same removal conditions.

In the case of a renter, the landlord is responsible for eviction. Property owner occupants are subject to direct removal.

Overall, the goal is to assure safety in local neighborhoods.