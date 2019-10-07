Wheeling University Names 13th President

WHEELING W.VA – The Board of Trustees of Wheeling University has announced the appointment of Ginny Favede as the institution’s 13th President.

Ms. Favede was elected to serve as the Chair of the University Board of Trustees in July. The Board expects to elect a new Chair in the coming weeks to succeed Ms. Favede in her role.

We are pleased that Ms. Favede agreed to take on this role during such an important time in our institution’s history. As small, private institutions continue to navigate the challenges facing higher education, many institutions are looking to business-minded leaders like Ms. Favede. As a faculty member at my former institution, I saw great success when my institution sought a President with the skills and vision that she possesses. We are fortunate to have her accept this position. Wheeling University Board of Trustees’ Vice Chair, Dr. Shahady

I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as the thirteenth President of Wheeling University, and to continue the positive momentum and collaborative process that our administrators, faculty, and staff have fostered throughout the Wheeling community,” I am grateful for the confidence of Bishop Mark Brennan, and the support of the Board of Trustees. I look forward to working closely with our faculty and staff, as we lead Wheeling University into a bold new era of academic, athletic, and administrative excellence.” WU President- Ginny Favede

WU says Favede’s appointment as President reinforces Wheeling University’s ongoing commitment to providing students with a high-quality educational experience that is founded on long-standing liberal arts principles of curiosity and empathy, and on the lifelong values of an independent Catholic institution.