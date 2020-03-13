Wheeling University to suspend face to face classes and move all courses online

Wheeling,W.VA (WTRF)- Wheeling University President Ginny R. Favede provided the following statement regarding Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.

Dear Wheeling University Community,

In light of recent developments in the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and in order to keep our campus population and the greater Wheeling community safe, I write to you today with the announcement of significant measures to protect our University.

Over the past week, the University’s Senior Leadership Team and the Coronavirus Task Force have been meeting to not only monitor this evolving situation but chart the best possible course to protect our students, faculty, and employees. To safeguard our campus community, Wheeling University is implementing the following:

Beginning Monday, March 16 the University will suspend all face-to-face classes and move all courses online. We will continue online course delivery until March 31.

Current online instruction will continue without interruption.

Residence halls and dining facilities will remain open and fully staffed.

Cardinal sports teams have suspended all athletic competition indefinitely in accordance with the guidelines set forth by the Mountain East Conference.

The University will remain open and operational. All employees are expected to report to campus. Those employees who are sick are asked to stay home and follow the University’s policy on sick leave.

We encourage you to limit travel, practice social distancing and intentional hygiene measures.

The hallmark of the Wheeling University community has always been our deep care and concern for the other, and for each other. I have every confidence that we will rise to overcome this challenge. We will continue to provide updates should the situation require additional decisions as we move forward.

Ginny R. Favede