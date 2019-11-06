Wheeling’s Vice Mayor involved in hit-and-run

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF) Wheeling’s Vice Mayor, Chad W. Thalman, 37 of Wheeling, was issued a citation for a hit – and -run this past weekend.

Wheeling Police responded to Generations Restaurant and Pub parking lot ‪around 1:23 a.m. Sunday‬ for a hit and run.

Wheeling PD confirmed minor damage to the vehicle and that no one was injured.

Witnesses on scene stated that the suspect hit the parked car and exited the vehicle and the suspect’s friends called an Uber to pick him up

Police say that the suspect left the area before their arrival.

Wheeling PD was able to make contact with Thalman and stated in the police report that Thalman exhibited bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and had a hard time understanding their questions.

The police report also states that Thalman kept telling officers that his car was in the backyard even though officers let Thalman know the vehicle was at Generations.

Wheeling PD issued a citation to Thalman.