When will COVID-19 peak?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- Flatten the curve- an expression we have become familiar with as it refers to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. And, without a treatment or vaccine, dropping straight down is not possible. Howard Gamble, the Administrator of the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department, believes the next step in the process is the development of an antibodies test to determine who had the virus and if they are immune, and can these individuals benefit society in some way.

Gamble told 7News “even though we’ve flattened it with social intervention such as hand washing, cover your mouth, staying apart- we still have to come down. To be able to say we’re at the top, we’ve hit that- that’s wonderful- whether it’s this week, next week, or the end of April. But, you still have to come down, which means we still have to practice a lot of intervention. Until a pharmaceutical intervention can be introduced- we have a long way to go.”

Eventual pharmaceutical interventions could be a proven treatment given when signs and symptoms are developed, and a mass or as-needed vaccination.