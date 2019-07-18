Wine tasting event teases largest Italian festival in state

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The 31st Annual Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is still more than a week away but local residents were able to get a sneak peak Wednesday evening.

Festival organizers held a wine tasting to preview West Virginia’s largest Italian festival that see more than 150,000 people attend annually.

However, if it wasn’t for several community leaders, including major sponsor Undo’s, this event wouldn’t have survived.

“Nick Sparachane stepped up last year to help us,” said Mark Robbins, Wine Tasting Chair. “Undo’s is the major sponsor and then we got additional sponsors to help us get our feet back on the ground.”

It was a team effort and better entertainment for attendees will be the end result at this year’s event.

“We have several national acts,” said Lou Ann Bennett, Entertainment Chair. “We have the Sgro Brothers coming back. Elvis Presley, Jr., the actual son of Elvis Presley. We have a lot of great acts this year.”

As far as what the festival is about, organizers come back to that four-letter word.

The festival is about love,” said Marilyn Wehrheim, Board Vice President. “It’s about love of community, love of our heritage, love of one another, love for this valley.”

The festival kicks off next Friday, July 26.