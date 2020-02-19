Wintersville Elementary cares for cancer patients

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Wintersville Elementary School takes part in a remarkable annual service learning project, to help patients undergoing treatment at the Tony Teramana Cancer Center. Called the Chemo Care Bag project, all 2nd grade students put together a care package with the help of the community.

These 2nd graders have been cheering up patients in their darkest hours, to help them through their journey. All three 2nd grade classes are working hard to put 200 gift bags together with 2 dozen products in every bag. Students also wrote heartfelt cards to be included in the bags. The goal of this project is to inspire the students to give back and help others. Teachers, former students and patients, and members of the community have donated to make this a special moment that will last a lifetime.

2nd grade teacher, Sarah Hibbits, told 7News “every year we receive cards from them thanking us for what we did to them. Last year we had a gentlemen who’s wife had received a bag from us about two years ago and she has since passed away. We meant so much to her he sent us a check to help out with our project.”

2nd grade student, Alexander Messerly, said “it’s good for everyone to do this it’s a good part of the community for everybody, I feel good about this, everybody is.”

If you would to make a donation, you can send cash, check, or items to Wintersville Elementary at 100 Park Drive Wintersville, Ohio 43953, Care of 2nd Grade. Checks can be made to Wintersville Elementary or to any 2nd grade teachers.

The bags will be donated to the cancer center in March.