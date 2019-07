Wintersville Police made a drug bust that broke the record books.

Chief Art Fowler, Jr. said his department found more than a half kilo of coke and crack, over a pound of marijuana, a large amount of heroin, a large amount of crystal meth, and MDMA. Totaling more than $150,000 worth of drugs.

In addition to the drugs, officers seized about $1,100 in cash and two loaded firearms. One of the firearms was labeled stolen from Steubenville, Ohio.

A female suspect from Chicago was arrested.