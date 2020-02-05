WLU graduate and China native talks coronavirus

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Hundreds of people have died in China due the coronavirus, and active measures are being taken globally to ensure that quarantines and continuous screenings are in place. 7News spoke with a 2019 graduate of West Liberty University and Hangzhou native, whose family lives in China. And, though her home city is hundreds of miles away from the epicenter, Yijing Shen is still worried about the virus, saying that she realizes it is very easy to become infected.

Just two months ago, in December Yijing’s mother traveled from Shanghai Pudong Airport to Pittsburgh International and spent three weeks here to visit. Yijing’s mother landed back in Shanghai right before the coronavirus spread.

Yijing Shen said, “right now at this time it’s supposed to be new year vacation, everybody is on a vacation, they’re supposed to go out and visit their families or just go travel around and do whatever they want. But right now because of the virus, they can’t go anywhere so even if they’re not infected but they’re trying to protect themselves and protect other people so they just stay at home. Actually I just talked to my friend this morning and he hasn’t been out in for like ten days.”

Yijing’s family is safe, they live in Hangzhou, which is almost five-hundred miles away from the Hubei province.

Shen added “my family told me like right now you should stay because the virus is pretty bad and I also heard on the news that the border between countries is kind of closed.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) underlines that 99% of coronavirus cases are in China. But, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warns “of course the risk of it becoming more widespread globally remains high. Now is the moment for all countries to be preparing themselves.”