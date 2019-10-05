WLU Invades John Marshall

Wheeling W.VA (WTRF) – It’s a surprise every year at John Marshall High School for the students, but it’s a tradition for the faculty.

Each year, for the past five years, West Liberty University has invaded John Marshall.

They switch the high school teacher with college professors.



This provides the students with a different way of learning and helps to prepare them for what’s to come.

School officials say the program inspires teachers with new teaching techniques as well.

I think it’s important that we speak to freshman on through to senior to let them know maybe what West Liberty offers, and just even wider, what college offers. Brenda King- Executive Director of Recruitment

The professors not only do they teach about their subject matter and their field, but the students get to see how passionate they are about it. The students get to see how they teach. So it So it kind of gives them a glimpse into what to expect when they get to college. Chad Tredway- Freshman School Counselor

Both the students and the professors say the day gave john marshall a look into the college experience.