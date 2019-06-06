WLU, NAMI are “Shedding Light on Mental Health”

For the second consecutive year, representatives from West Liberty University and National Alliance of Mental Illness present “Shedding Light on Mental Health.”

The conference features national speakers and highlights the importance of good mental health, covering several topics, such as mental illness, suicide and eating disorders.

In addition to providing education to the general public, organizers use the platform to offer solutions to those struggling with mental illness.

“There are successful ways to manage mental health conditions,” Amy Gamble, Executive Director of NAMI Greater Wheeling. “Doing things like managing stress, trying to meditate, maybe yoga. Being connected outside of social media is important.”

This year’s keynote speakers include mental health activist, Gabe Howard, and suicide prevention activist, Taryn Aiken Hiatt.

The conference will conference Friday morning. For more information on mental health resources, please visit their website.