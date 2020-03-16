WLU releases COVID-19 update

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty University has updated students, faculty and other members of the university community on their COVID-19 response.

As of 4 p.m., Monday, March 16, updates include:



– All in-seat classes are postponed until at least April 6. Due to the fluid nature of the situation, this may change. Digital and alternate forms of instruction are now being implemented and are expected to be fully operational by Monday, March 23. NOTE: there is no change to regularly scheduled online classes.



-All facilities including the ASRC, the Student Wellness Center, tracks, fields, theater, art gallery and classrooms are closed and no one is permitted to use these facilities.



-Elbin Library is on reduced hours and will be open only from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday.

All students should remain at home or return to their homes if they are on campus.



-Students who must stay due to travel restrictions or other issues, are to contact Marcella Snyder, executive director of Housing & Student Life to make arrangements as explained in the previous email sent on Friday, March 13. You must complete the form for extended stay found online here.