Woman cited after hitting pedestrian in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Police have cited Anissa Picard of Martins Ferry with failure to yield to a pedestrian, after an accident late Wednesday afternoon.
They say a man was hit by a car and is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.
It happened at the intersection of Hanover and 4th streets.
The man was taken to a local hospital.
