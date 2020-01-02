Woman cited after hitting pedestrian in Martins Ferry

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) Police have cited Anissa Picard of Martins Ferry with failure to yield to a pedestrian, after an accident late Wednesday afternoon.

They say a man was hit by a car and is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

It happened at the intersection of Hanover and 4th streets.

The man was taken to a local hospital.

