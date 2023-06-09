A woman was life flighted after a crash happened near the Ohio/Brooke County line on Friday morning.

According to local officials the woman was driving on West Virginia State Route 2 and drove past the Department of Highways, who had the road blocked, and ran into a street sweeper.

The person in the street sweeper was taken to Wheeling Hospital for injuries.

The woman in the vehicle was flown by HealthNet to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

West Liberty VFD and OhIo Co EMS responded, along with Windsor Heights from Brooke County.

The names of those involved were not released at this time.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating, stick with 7News for updates.

(Video in player shows the top stories for Friday, June 9, 2023)