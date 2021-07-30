Woman of Impact nominee, Jill Spangler, dedicates life to healthy living

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF)- We continue to highlight women who go the extra mile. It’s all for this years Ohio Valley Woman of Impact award.

One of the nominees is Jill Spangler who dedicates her life to nutrition In fact- she’s the head of nutrition at WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital.

During the pandemic- focused on keeping the community healthy by promoting physical activity and healthy eating through social media.

For Spangler- this is her passion and has impacted countless of people with no plans to stop.

EVERY LITTLE BIT HELPS. IT’S PROGRESS NOT PERFECTION. SO IF I CAN GET ONE WOMAN TO DRINK MORE WATER THROUGHOUT THE DAY OR TAKE A WALK FIVE MINUTES A DAY. THEN WE’RE DEFINITELY MAKING AN IMPACT. CERTAINLY IT’S SOMETHING I WANT TO BE ABLE TO PROMOTE THROUGHOUT LIFE. FROM CHILDHOOD THROUGH ADULTHOOD. Jill Spangler | Director of Nutrition, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Check out the full list of nominees you can donate towards:

Whoever receives the most donations will win this years Ohio Valley Woman of Impact Award.