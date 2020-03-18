Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Woman on Wheeling Island found dead for possible drug overdose

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- On Saturday, Wheeling police and fire were sent to N. Erie St. on Wheeling Island for a woman unresponsive outside of her residence.

Wheeling police say the woman was unresponsive as paramedics tried to resuscitate her.

Wheeling police also say on the initial assessment that the cause of death is not homicide but possible drug overdose.

The body was sent to medical examiners and officials are awaiting autopsy results.

