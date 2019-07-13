Women’s Giving Circle STEM event inspire girls to be astronauts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Women’s Giving Circle of the Ohio Valley hosted a free STEM event at Wheeling Jesuit University for girls in kindergarten through third grade, gravitated towards astronomy.
In fact, Soviet Cosmonaut, Valentina Tereshkova, didn’t become the first woman in space until 1963.
Girls put their minds to work by learning robot coding and discovering the difference between life on earth and space.
Students also took part in the Micronaut Simulator before the conclusion of the event.
STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.