Women’s Giving Circle STEM event inspire girls to be astronauts

FILE – In this image provided by NASA, astronaut Buzz Aldrin poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. A new poll shows most Americans prefer focusing on potential asteroid impacts over a return to the moon. The survey by The Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research was released Thursday, June 20, one month before the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Aldrin’s momentous lunar landing. (Neil A. Armstrong/NASA via AP)

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Women’s Giving Circle of the Ohio Valley hosted a free STEM event at Wheeling Jesuit University for girls in kindergarten through third grade, gravitated towards astronomy.

In fact, Soviet Cosmonaut, Valentina Tereshkova, didn’t become the first woman in space until 1963.

Girls put their minds to work by learning robot coding and discovering the difference between life on earth and space.

Students also took part in the Micronaut Simulator before the conclusion of the event.

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.