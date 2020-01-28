Woodsdale Elementry School Principal placed on administrative leave without pay

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF)- The Ohio County Board of Education on Monday voted unanimously to place Woodsdale Elementary School Principal Ashlea Minch on administrative leave.

The leave will be without pay.

The school board voted unanimously to suspend Minch for not more than 30 days, retroactive to Jan. 21 and lasting no longer than Feb. 21.

The suspension stems from a video that was shared that shows a student falling from a sliding board and receiving no help from school employees

Communications Coordinator, Gabe Wells, says Minch has the right to a hearing before the board at her convenience.

Wells also states as this is a personnel matter, Ohio County Schools officials can comment no further.