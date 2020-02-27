Woodsdale United meets to discuss GC&P project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Members of the group Woodsdale United gathered at Temple Shalom on Wednesday evening to discuss the GC&P development project. Woodsdale United started back in 2013 as a group of neighbors joined in opposition to this development.

Wheeling’s 4th Ward City Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday told constituents that they would be made aware of any public meeting notices provided by the Applicant for developing the Woodsdale hilltop property. She says that information will be shared equally as a function of providing the residents of Ward 4 access to as much information as they are interested in obtaining regarding the proposed development.

“I’ve seen it online and had it asked to me which is ‘why are you even considering this?’ The answer to that question is we have to,” Scatterday said at the meeting. “Any property owner has the right to petition the government for a use of their property.”

For more information about what’s going on in Woodsdale, visit the “Ward 4 City of Wheeling, WV” Facebook page.