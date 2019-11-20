WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- November 21st is World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Pancreatic cancer is a very aggressive disease. 55,000 people are diagnosed and 45,000 die each year in the United States.

Current survival statistics are grim; only 8% of those diagnosed will be alive five years from that date. Most of time patients are diagnosed at a very advanced stage and surgery is the only cure. Although survivability is low, there is hope on the horizon for improvements.

There are a lot of very smart people who are in pharma and at academic institutions looking at better ways to target this treatment with good systemic therapies to shrink the tumor down, make it resectable, reduce the likelihood of the disease spreading to other structures like the liver so I’m hopeful so wear purple tomorrow. Dr.Jondavid Pollock, Wheeling Hospital Clinical Radiation Oncologist

Weight loss, lack of appetite, abdominal pain, and jaundice are the most notable symptoms. Breakthrough investigations into new protein and molecular genetic targets are happening now.