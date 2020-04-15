WV election is different and that means be aware of election fraud

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says this year, the whole election process is different.

There are the COVID 19 stay-at-home orders. There is absentee voting by mail instead of in-person voting at the polls. He says it offers lots of opportunities for people intent on fraud…to carry it out.

In his words…..the imagination knows no bounds…when people are determined to do this.

The stealing of absentee ballots, obviously the purchasing of votes, the suppression of voter turnout where some people are not given absentee ballots for purposes of trying to keep that particular population down in the voting process. So if you haven’t gotten one and you’re wondering about it, then I think it’s perfectly appropriate for you to check with the clerk’s office to make sure that it was sent US Attorney Bill Powell, Northern District, West Virginia

If they say it was sent….but you never got it…Powell says you need to report it. Election fraud is a federal felony.

Voter suppression is a civil rights violation. The perpetrators could get significant fines and prison time.