WV state police issue warning on email scams

The West Virginia State Police is issuing a warning today to citizens to protect themselves from an email scam of a person(s) pretending to be with the Bureau of Criminal Investigations Division of the West Virginia State Police.

These emails state that there is an active investigation against a person and demands money in exchange for not submitting evidence from the case to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab for testing.

The email states that if you do not pay, WVSP will move forward with the investigation against you.

These con artists can sound convincing when they email.

“We urge people not to be deceived by these threatening emails. We have formal processes in place for conducting our investigations. The West Virginia State Police will not email, call or otherwise contact a person to demand money in exchange for not investigating a crime.” Captain Shallon Oglesby, WVSP The West Virginia State Police advises that people can know easily when an email is a fake.

Here are a few things the scammers often do that are tell-tale signs of a scam.

1. Call to demand immediate payment to stop investigating a crime,

2. Require you to use a specific payment method, such as a prepaid debit card.

3. Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

4. Threaten to you arrest or continue pursuing an investigation against for refusal to pay.

The West Virginia State Police is investigation the origin of the email.