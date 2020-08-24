WV unemployment claims down from last week

(WTRF)- COVID-19 has affected almost every aspect of our modern lives. Millions of Americans are unemployed but one recent study shows a glimmer of hope. West Virginia has ranked fourth in the nation as most recovered since last week on unemployment claims. This is all part of a recent data study from WalletHub.

Of course the Mountain State, along with the majority of the country, has seen a big increase in claims when comparing last year or even the start of 2020. We spoke with our financial expert, and he says as long as cases, deaths, and hospitalizations decline, you’ll see more returning back to work.

Jason Haswell, of the Monteverde Group, told 7News “you’re starting to see people get a little more comfortable with going back to work, more people reopening and some of the rules being lessened even a little bit, you’ve got kids going back to school now so you’re going to see some people coming back to work because of that but I think because those cases spiked up here maybe a month ago or a few weeks ago and now are coming back and things are evening out I think you’re starting to see a trend that the workers are coming back a little faster.”

Unemployment did end on July 31st, which likely motivated people to head back to work, sending those claims down. West Virginia also has a lower population and didn’t see such a massive influx

of cases which may be why many have felt comfortable working sooner.