WVa school employee suspension for Trump event prompts suit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says two West Virginia school bus drivers were suspended in retaliation for attending demonstrations in the nation’s capital.

Attorney John Bryan filed the lawsuit against Jefferson County schools Superintendent Bondy Shay Gibson on behalf of bus drivers Tina Renner and Pamela McDonald.

The lawsuit says Renner and McDonald’s actions were protected under the First Amendment when they rode by charter bus to Washington, D.C., last week to support President Donald Trump.

After hearing Trump speak at a rally, the pair walked to the U.S. Capitol and remained in an area designated for public occupation.

The lawsuit says they did not participate in illegal activity.

