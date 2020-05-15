WVMCC to honor its seniors with tribute video

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Northern Community College is honoring its students with a tribute video.

WVNCC’s video is set to release soon at 7:00 PM, and will feature written messages to graduates and selfies from faculty and staff.

Through feedback from students, they chose to postpone Commencement until a future date, yet to be decided.

In addition, the college will light up its three campuses tonight in blue lights to pay tribute to its 2020 graduates as well as first responders and essential workers battling COVID-19.