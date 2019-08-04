WVU Medicine Children’s Gala benefits transport team

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

You’re not in Kansas anymore… The yellow brick road to OZ took a detour to Oglebay Saturday!

That’s where the Wizard of OZ themed WVU Medicine Children’s Gala took place.

According to Albert Wright, President and CEO of the WVU Health System, the magical evening was a celebrated the connections that health system is making in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle through mergers with several local hospitals.

They also clicked a ruby slipper to the work of their transport team who aids in the emergencies of hundreds of moms and children across the state.

“In 2018 the transport team picked up 450 kids from all across the state and 50 kids from the Wheeling area alone. And as we grow up here you’re going to see that more and more. So, the benefits from tonight will go towards the transport team and the equipment they have,” said Wright.

This was their largest ever Wheeling gala with over 400 people registered.