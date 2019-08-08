WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital extends its hand more to invite OVMC/EORH to their “Party In The Park”

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital is extending an invitation to all OVMC-EORH employees to attend their “Party in the Park” Employee Picnic tomorrow between the hours of 6pm-8pm

Employees can bring a resume and speak to RMH’s Human Resources Department.

RMH is having a picnic from 3PM-10PM for all RMH employees and their families, and now for those OVMC and EORH at Glen Dale Park.

RMH says those attending will enjoy dinner on from Wheeling’s own Tito’s Sloppy Dog’s food truck, hand-dipped, homemade ice cream, a snow cone station, games and activities for the kids along with open pool swimming.

From 5:00 – 6:00 pm, Eli Lambie will be performing. At 7:00 pm, we will have a poolside “Dive-In Movie” for the kids and DJ Donnie Gilbert will entertain the adults with karaoke and their music requests.