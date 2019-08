WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital made a Facebook post that they are taking applications from the staff at OVMC and EORH.

Applicants can send resumes to RMHrecruiting@wvumedicine.org

You can also visit the job board atWVUmedicine.org/careers

If there is not a local position your resume and application will be shared with the WVU Medicine Health System statewide.

For more information please call WVU Medicine Reynolds HR department at 304-843-3377.