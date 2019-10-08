Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year begins this evening

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Yom Kippur, the “Day of Atonement,” is the second of two Jewish High Holy Days. Rosh Hashanah, 9 days ago, was the first-which marked the new year. Yom Kippur is a day of fasting, and is described in the Book of Leviticus as a day to connect with God to become better people. At evening services tonight, a 13th century poem will be read to the congregation that asks God for forgiveness. 7News spoke with Rabbi Joshua Lief , of Temple Shalom in Wheeling, and he said this year holds additional significance because of the tragedy that befell a Pittsburgh synagogue just one year ago. Rabbi Lief told 7News “Yom Kippur is not about being punished for the things we’ve done wrong it’s about ourselves engaging with God on a journey of spiritual and personal growth to become better people and in turn to work with God in building a better world.”

Yom Kippur begins this evening and lasts all throughout tomorrow. Services will be held tonight, tomorrow morning, afternoon, and evening- after which, the fast is broken.