PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium has just introduced the Penguins on Parade Grand Marshal experience.

The upgraded experience allows visitors to help guide the penguins through the parade route and gives a behind-the-scenes look at their habitat.

Beginning Saturdays and Sundays, December 2, the Penguins on Parade grand marshal event requires the temperature to be below 45 degrees and weather conditions to be non-hazardous.

The parade begins at 11:30, guests are encouraged to arrive by 11:15 a.m., and the length of the event may vary or be canceled due to environmental conditions.

The cost of the event is $65 and is not included in Zoo admission.

Participants must be 10 years or older, and if they are under 18, they must be accompanied by an adult.

