Youth Opportunities Unlimited resumes this month at YSS

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Each year, Youth Services System offers a program called Youth Opportunities Unlimited, which helps people ages 14 to 24 find jobs in the Northern Panhandle.

YSS is looking to help our area’s youth, especially in Brooke, Hancock and Marshall counties, find career opportunities.

“This program offers a lot of opportunity in finding skills in what you can do in life and how much you can succeed and how far you can go,” said Savannah Hudson, a participant of the program.

In order to be eligible for Youth Opportunities Unlimited, you need to be between the ages of 14 and 24.

YSS says they are looking to help young people “who have dropped out of school, have run away or are homeless, have intellectual disabilities mental health diagnoses, have substance abuse disorder, are pregnant or parenting, and/or are involved with the legal system.”

If you fit this criteria and are looking for work, reach out to YSS.

“We do take a lot of kids who are out of school, whether they have already graduated or dropped out,” said YSS communications manager Betsy Bethel-McFarland. “These are kids who really need a job. They need to get some skills so they can succeed in the workplace. So this program is like a wrap-around program. We offer everything from mentoring to tutoring to workplace experience.”

At YSS, it’s all about paying it forward.

“My career ambition is to help other people because I’ve went through a hard time in life and I want to see other people succeed as much as I think I can,” said Hudson. “Working here shows me that anyone in the world is the same. No matter their situation or where they come from, they can succeed in the same way. And that’s what I want to do, is show people that they can get as far as I have.”

There are less than two weeks left to sign up for Youth Opportunities Unlimited, which also includes summer jobs. For more information, click here.