YSS about to complete its first only woman shelter month

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The YSS Winter Freeze Shelter has nearly completed its first women-only month.

Until now, the shelter opened each year on December 15th. But this year, they opened one month early…..and accepted women only.

It was in reaction to the Wheeling Salvation Army’s recent decision to exclude women and children from their shelter. YSS officials say they’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback for opening their doors to women.

We’ve been privileged to welcome probably 30 different women. We’ve had approximately 7-9 a night. Extremely grateful for getting out of the cold. I know that there’s a lot of men out there. So I expect probably a pretty big crowd, come Sunday John Moses, YSS Executive Director

On Sunday, they’ll open for both men and women. The freeze shelter always tries to give a Christmas gift to each of their residents, based on their individual needs. They say any monetary donations they receive before Christmas will help with that.