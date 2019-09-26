YWCA hosts resource fair to help former inmates re-enter society

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling YWCA hosted a re-entry resource fair Thursday to help those who were once incarcerated, pick up the pieces of their lives again.

Their goal is to give people coming out of prison an upper hand in re-entering into society, and that’s exactly what the Wheeling YWCA did today. Tons of people gathered in a room filled by vendors whose hopes were to provide those recovering with everything they can.

So the idea is to provide awareness and give them education and give them all the tools they need to meet the guidelines that are set for them when they are on parole or probation LAURA ALBERTINI-WEIGEL/DIR. WIND PROGRAM, YWCA

Laura Albertini- Weigel is the Director of the WIND program at the YWCA, a non-treatment recovery home for women. She says the idea behind the resource fair is education because it takes a village to help the epidemic.

The community, as it is, is not set up to support success. A lot of times, those people end up back in the system. It’s about lowering the rates of recidivism due to lowering the challenges or the barriers because we need to work with these people for their success LAURA ALBERTINI-WEIGEL/DIR. WIND PROGRAM, YWCA

Laura says many come out without jobs, owe community service or fines, and sometimes don’t have an ID. So, the thirty vendors attending today’s fair helped cover all those categories.

It’s putting the things in place so that they have the access to these things. They probably don’t have transportation. And not everybody has the ability to rely on our public transportation system. And they if they don’t have those things, they are not working to make money to afford to get them. So, it can be a vicious cycle that works against them instead of for them LAURA ALBERTINI-WEIGEL/DIR. WIND PROGRAM, YWCA

Shanna Lee is the Recovery Specialist. She says the reason she believes in fairs like these is that she was once in their shoes. Addicted, incarcerated, and rehabilitated.

Well, I think it’s important for me only because I want to give back because so much was so freely given to me. But I think it’s important for them because 1i’ve been there done that. So, they have a little bit more faith in me to be able to show them what they need to do, then somebody that hasn’t really been there SHANNA LEE KURI/RECOVERY SPECIALIST, YWCA

The resource fair and the U.S. Attorney’s office also held a reentry simulation that simulated a month in an in the life of someone recently exiting the prison system and viewing of Healing Justice