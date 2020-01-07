Zone change in East Wheeling may bring big impacts

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- A zone change from industrial to residential was just approved at the Wheeling Planning Commission tonight. This is for a section of Wood and 17th streets in East Wheeling, on a piece of land that has been lying out of service for over 10 years. Specifically, the zone change request from I-2 to C-2 is for 1701-1707 Wood Street and 146-158 17th Street.

Development company, Grant Street Commons, plans to build a 37-unit low income senior citizen housing complex, investing $5.5 million into the city. The developer has other similar properties in Clarksburg, Fairmont, and Charleston. Once the action is fully approved, the developer plans to build as soon as possible and to have everything done in 1 year.

Issues were raised against the approval which are still under consideration. The decision to uphold or deny the Commission’s approval will now go to City Council next for vote.

Wheeling Planning Commission Chairman, Jeff Mauck, told 7News constructing a residence like this “upgrades the neighborhood and crime tends to decrease and the looks of the neighborhood bleeds off into other areas that may want to improve so it is a start of improving this section of Wheeling and this section of East Wheeling.”