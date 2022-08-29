A former teacher and coach with Magnolia High School has been charged with sexual abuse.

John Wesley Smith, 38, of New Martinsville, was charged after the 17-year-old, at the time of the abuse, claims Smith sexually abused her while she was a student at Magnolia High School.

The student says she was a student in Smith’s vocational agriculture class, and the two flirted during free class periods and after school but performed sexual acts around the school property.

Smith allegedly admitted to the accusations to West Virginia State Police.

The Wetzel County School Board accepted the suspension of teacher John W. Smith behind closed doors on June 13.

Smith was released from jail on a $10,000 cash bond.