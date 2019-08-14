Magnolia Blue Eagles 2019 Football Season Preview

The Magnolia Blue Eagles are coming off of a playoff year, under the direction of returning head coach Dave Chapman. And it looks like this season the Blue Eagles are in for a challenging schedule.

“You know Williamstown, state runners-up then you got Shadyside then River, then down the road, you got Marrietta, Fort Frye Central. Marrietta is new to the schedule, Fort Frye is new to the schedule but we’re not making any excuses. Nobody is feeling sorry for Magnolia football, we’ve had a demanding schedule for years but obviously, Williamstown is our focus.”

On offense, Caden Ceasar, Brendon Mirandy and Braydon Vargo will all compete for the starting quarterback position.

Ceasar’s bloodline runs deep at Magnolia. His father, Aaron Ceasar is an assistant coach on the team and was 1st team all-state QB his junior and senior year. And Coach Chapman’s first coaching job was alongside Caden’s grandfather, Dave Ceasar years ago.



Jr. Jason Bysel and Senior James Stillwagoner will be vital players at running back.

“Quarterback is key in this offense and it has been for years, but we will figure that out between Caden Ceasar, Brandon Mirandy and Vargo. But we return two pretty good running backs, Jason Bysel and James Stillwagoner. When we’ve been good in the past, we’ve always had a pretty good one-two punch in the backfield and Bysel and Stillwagoner are solid running backs.”

Magnolia has some skilled two-way players this season. Silas McKeever will also be an offensive weapon for the Blue Eagles, and will also play linebacker on defense.



“Yeah, our defense has always been an aggressive type attacking defense. And those same guys that we mentioned on offense will play some defense too. Mickey Hamrick is a defensive tackle, Issac Keller will play a defensive end. We return five guys defensively. Every year is different. We’ll find those guys to plug in but secondary Beisel is back. And Logan Beegle is over at the other corner.”

Other star players to watch out for are Issac Keller who will be playing defensive end, Kolbee Seesol who will be playing linebacker, and Charley Powell who will be a defensive lineman. Gavin Postalwait will also be a key player at tight end.

25 players make up the Blue Eagles this season, and although the season has just begun, they have a vision for the future.

“Me as a coach and the kids alike expect to make those playoffs that first second Friday in November. You look at the schedule and 6-7 wins will get us in and it’s a playoff prepared schedule if we do get it, it’s demanding but we’re up for the challenge.”

Magnolia opens their season against Williamstown on Friday, September 6th at 7 pm.