MAGNOLIA- With youth comes energy and after a tough couple of years coach Chapman likes where this program is headed.

‘It’s going to get back on track, we coach’em up kids are responding to being coached up and they are learning progressing daily and were excited.” Dave Chapman / Magnolia Head Coach

One of the two seniors for the Blue Eagles is Brayden Vargo who returns at quarterback and safety coach Chapman says he knows the offense well and gets guys to where they need to be. He’s joined in the backfield by sophomore Matthew Anderson at tailback and inside linebacker. Junior Conner Dyer returns at wide receiver and will play corner on defense. And they really like freshman Finn Loy who gives coach Chapman flashbacks to Stephen Rogalski who had a record setting career for Big Blue. Upfront the Eagles do have to replace some key pieces from last year , but coach Chapman likes what they have.

“Yeah Jaydin Lynch upfront 255 guard, 215 at center, (Eden) Harlin at left guard (Kaleb) Lawerence at right guard and this (Andrew) Yeager kid came out first time this year. Tight-end Gage Scott were solid up front.” Dave Chapman / Magnolia Head Coach

Defensively you’ll see many of the same including Lynch and Lawerence as tackles, Scott at defensive end, Goddard at inside backer and Harlan outside.

‘I felt like the last couple of years we were running ourselves out of things it’s kind of a bend dont break this season, keep everyhting in front. Get hats to the ball get in the picture as we like to say and up to this point I couldn’t be happier where our defense is.” Dave Chapman / Magnolia Head Coach

The Blue Eagles get their first test of the season when they visit Ravenswood on the 26th.