There’s a new Sheriff in town over at Magnolia Football, and his name is Craig Mason. Since taking over this off-season, he knew there were changes to be made.

“The biggest thing we’ve done in coming in here was change the culture, and we tried to make practice more lively more energetic, pumping in music to practice, just trying to get kids to be excited and want to be here.” Craig Mason

“Definitely just the excitement level, like everybody is so excited to come to practice, so that’s good everybody wants to be here and participate.” Hunter Goddard

Offensively, the show will revolve around sophomore quarterback Kingston Kristen who will look for guys like Connor Dye, Hayden Pyles, and Brady Ko-er in the passing game.

In the backfield they’ll feature Matthew Anderson and Hunter Rhodes at running back and Gavin Knisley at fullback with both Jayden Lynch and Hunter Goddard back on the line.

“We’re so deep at the skill position, we got plenty of runningbacks that we think can carry the load and we have a lot of receivers that we can get the ball to, so were excited for the level of talent we have.” Craig Mason

On defense they add on Mike linebacker Landon Streets, D-End Jackson Fortney and both Preston Beverland and Finn Loy at the corner.

Magnolia will get week 1 off before they travel out to Wirt County september 1st for their opening game.