Magnolia High School closed due to COVID

Magnolia High School will be closed to students, due to circumstances caused by COVID-19, September 10-September 19, 2021.

All extra-curricular and co-curricular events scheduled during this time are either canceled or will be scheduled for another date when we return to in-person instruction.

.Teachers will be teaching remotely.

The WCS Tech Team will be in the MHS parking lot from 8:30-10:00 to assist anyone from MHS experiencing laptop issues. This includes students who may not have previously been issued a laptop or who need a replacement.