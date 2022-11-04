WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Magnolia High School’s football season came to an end early this year following some difficulties, but that did not stop the New Martinsville community from celebrating the team’s seniors Friday night.

Magnolia seniors Brayden Vargo and Caleb Lawrence came together to play a friendly game of flag football and celebrate after senior night.

The school introduced all fall sports seniors and enjoyed a performance by the band. The boosters provided pizza and cake.

Congratulations to the Magnolia High School senior athletes!