No extracurricular activities for two weeks at Magnolia High School

New Martinsville, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wetzel County Health Department has issued that Magnolia High School stop extracurricular activities for two weeks.
The stoppage is due to a COVID-19 outbreak that occurred in the community, not at the school.
Officials say they were concerned that siblings in the school could pass it to one another.
Superintendent Ed Toman told 7News that they are considering doing the same with Paden City and Hundred High schools.
Wetzel/ Tyler County health officials say that they had 8 new positive COVID-19 cases overnight.
