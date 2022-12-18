MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — One person was injured following a house fire on the 1400 block of 7th St. in Moundsville.

Captain Cody Williams of the Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department says the call came in at around 6:15 Sunday evening.

It was put out in around 10 minutes, and crews found no one else in the home besides the homeowner.

That person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Moundsville and Glen Dale fire crews responded to the scene, along with Marshall County EMS and Moundsville Police.